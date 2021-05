Worried About Getting The COVID Vaccine While Pregnant? Read This

Count me as one of the 45%. At 32 weeks pregnant now, I’m happy and relieved that I made the decision to get the shot after speaking with several doctors at my practice and reading the available studies. I got my first Moderna shot at 25 weeks and the second one at 29 weeks, and it was extremely uneventful: After the first shot on March 27, I had a bit of pain in my upper arm that went away by the next day, even though the red bump stuck around for a while because I had a rare side effect called “ COVID arm ,” likely due to my sensitive skin. I received my second shot at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, and felt nothing unusual until I woke up in the middle of the next night with a lot of muscle pain and chills, symptoms that mean my immune system is working and responding to the vaccine . The pain kept me up, and I slept for most of the next day, as a result of both the insomnia and intense fatigue. It was a good excuse to lay around doing nothing and take a long bath, and about 30 hours after the dose I was back to normal. Additionally, two separate checkups after each of the shots showed that my baby’s heart was, indeed, beating and everything was going well. (In fact, I suspect he’s kind of excited about getting immunity passed down to him — he’s been a lot more active recently!)