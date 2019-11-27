The Rise Of The Designer Vagina

Brotto believes “we should be normalizing that genitals come in all different shapes and sizes.” How do you do that? Grab a glass of Malbec and a mirror and take a good hard look at your vagina sans judgment, then do it again, and again, she suggests. (OK, the wine part was me.) "This is known as exposure therapy," she says. "But really it is just familiarity — to know what a normal vulva looks like in part to identify when there is a problem, but also to instruct a partner regarding what and where feels good."