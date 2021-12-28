If you've been thinking about beefing up your home gym, R29 has got you covered with the best Boxing Day sales on fitness equipment and apparel.
Recently, I saw a refrain repeated across Twitter, that with Omicron we should expect "not a wave, but a wall." It was an omen and in the weeks since, cases doubled, then tripled, hitting the highest recorded counts since this entire ordeal began. But I don't want to end this year calculating the likelihood of fresh rounds of lockdowns. That's something I seem to have planned ahead for by pausing my gym membership (again) in the fall just as things were starting to feel normal.
If you're anything like me, you may have also decided that it's best to work out at home for the foreseeable future. A year and nine months into this pandemic you also might be thinking about investing in more than hand weights and a yoga mat, too. Canadians are staring down another long winter mostly indoors, and if you've been lucky enough to work from home during the pandemic as I have, the consequences of spending eight hours a day at a desk only a few strides from where you spend another eight hours may be exacting a toll on your mental health as well as posture. For all these reasons, I've rounded up the best Boxing Week sales on fitness and training equipment, as well as workout apparel.
Best Boxing Day Sales On Fitness Equipment Canada Quick Links
Best Buy: Door-crasher sales of up to 40% off fitness equipment and accessories
Echelon: Save 22% on select connected fitness equipment with purchase of annual membership
Everlast: Extra 30% off sale, including fitness and boxing accessories, and apparel
Mirror: Save $650 on Mirror basic and packages with code MIRRORGIFT21
Peleton: Save $600 on the original bike, plus free delivery and setup
Best Boxing Day Sales On Fitness Apparel Canada Quick Links
Adidas: Extra 50% off outlet with code HOLIDAY
Alo Yoga: Save up to 40% off select styles
Girlfriend Collective: Save 20% off sitewide with code THATSAWRAP, and up to 50% off select styles
Lululemon: See The Best Of Lululemon's Boxing Week Blowout
New Balance: Save 10-30% off select styles
Reebok: Save 50% on select styles, plus an extra 50% off outlet with code YAY50
Big box stores often have the best deals for Boxing Day, and Best Buy's pricing is no exception — even in the home fitness category. Save on hundreds of products including everything from exercise bikes, treadmills, elliptical machines, weight benches, and home gym equipment to health tech, fitness trackers, and massagers.
Buy your yearly class subscription for $549.99, and receive 22% off select connected equipment — that works out to $600 off the purchase of an Echelon bike.
For Boxing Week, iconic boxing brand Everlast is offering an additional 30% off all sale merchandise. Until Dec. 31 at midnight, shop markdowns on all sorts of training equipment perfect for a compact home gym; everything from mini trampolines and steppers to kettlebells and exercise balls, not to mention apparel.
In November, Lululemon launched MIRROR, an at-home fitness station that with a monthly membership gives users access to unlimited workout classes. We reviewed it then, and now it's on sale for Boxing Day. Receive $650 off every package with the code MIRRORGIFT21, plus free delivery and installation for a total savings of $1,000.
For a limited time, receive free setup and delivery (valued at $345) on the brand's original Bike or Bike+ models. It's not the most amazing Boxing Day deal, but paired with the price reduction on the original Bike that happened back in August, it is their best holiday pricing to date.
Until Jan. 23 at midnight PST, use the code HOLIDAY at checkout to receive an additional 50% off outlet styles. Shop a selection of classic designs and collaborations and stock up on streetwear essentials perfect to lounge in post-workout.
Alo Yoga is adding new merch to its sale section, offering up to 40% off select styles for its end-of-year clearance. Unfortunately, its skin-care collection is not included — just apparel. You can also save 50% on your first year of an alomoves streaming fitness classes subscription if you act quickly.
Celebrate Boxing Week with Girlfriend Collective. Until Dec. 31 at midnight, take 20% off full-price goods sitewide with the code THATSAWRAP. And save up to 50% off select styles by shopping the sale section.
Lululemon is having a blowout Boxing Week sale so good we wrote an entire post about it. Discounts are active until Jan. 4 at 11:00 a.m. PST.
Not technically a Boxing Week deal, but American footwear and apparel company New Balance is offering 10 to 30% off hundreds of styles for its year-end sale.
Need some new sneakers or workout gear? Don't sleep on Reebok's sale. Until Jan. 5 at midnight PST you can take 50% off select merchandise for its Boxing Week sale, and save an additional 50% off already-marked-down styles from their outlet shop by using the code YAY50 at checkout.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.