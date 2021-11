I Tried Lululemon MIRROR & My Abs Were Very Impressed (& Sore)

Overall, I was super happy with my workout; and it was really nice to be able to visually check in while I exercised to make sure my form was correct. While I would 100% purchase MIRROR in a heartbeat, there’s one thing holding me back. The price. Like a lot of high-tech at-home equipment, MIRROR is an investment. At $1,895 (plus a $49-month subscription fee), it’s just not feasible for me to justify purchasing at this point in my life and career (and finances!); and I know I’m definitely not alone. (FYI, if you have the budget, they have a pretty sweet Black Friday deal .) So, as much as I love moving my body, the price tag means that I — and some other people — may be sticking to doing bicep curls in front of my plain old mirror for the time being.