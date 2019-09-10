Skip navigation!
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
by
Eliza Brooke
You are the boss of your body.
Sex
How Many Times Can You Have Sex In One Day
How many times could you have sex in one day? Three? Six? Eighteen? As Lindsay Lohan says in Mean Girls, the limit does not exist. Your only constraints ar
by
Erika W. Smith
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Sex
9 Tips For Your First Time Having Sex
So, you’ve decided to have sex for the first time. Whether you’re in high school, college, in your twenties, or fifties, making your sexual debut can f
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Bow Down To Beyoncé’s Workout & Diet Routine
In Beyoncé’s 2008 hit, “Halo,” she implies that her lover is an angel. Perhaps she needed this kind of saving grace in her life for balance because
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
Your September Horoscope, Revealed
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Living
I Love My Kid, But…Dating As A Single Mom Is HARD
I Love My Kid, But… is Refinery29 and Red Baron’s exploration of the honest, often unspoken, realities and challenges that come along with parenthood.
by
Asha French
Wellness
These Photos Celebrate The Beauty Of Postpartum Bodies
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
5 Women With PTSD Describe What It's Like To Live With
by
Sarah Graham
Wellness
New Study Proves The 28-Day Menstrual Cycle Is A Myth
In 1968 Gloria Steinem wrote a satirical essay called “If Men Could Menstruate”. It imagined a world in reverse, one in which men had periods a
by
Vicky Spratt
Fashion
What It’s Like To Go Through Menopause At 32, According To
Ca...
Now 34, Aminatou Sow was diagnosed with endometrial cancer two years ago, following decades of inexplicably protracted, debilitating periods. While underst
by
Justin Ravitz
Living
What If Mothers Redesigned The World
Have you ever worn shoes, melded to someone else’s feet? Sandals or boots, tailored to someone else’s arches — the curvature of their heels — from
by
Eliza Dumais
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Dr. Jen Gunter is Taking Down The Patriarchy, One Vagina At A Time
Dr. Jen Gunter lets the F-word fly as easily as she does the words “vagina” and “vulva,” anatomical terms she deliberately included
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Wellness
Is Leaving A Voice Mail Rude? And Other Cell Phone Dos & Don'ts
This week at Refinery29 Canada, we’re dialling into one of the most intimate (and infuriating) relationships in our lives: the one we have with our phone
by
Courtney Shea
Wellness
I Called Instead Of Texted My Dates, And Here's What Happened
This week at Refinery29 Canada, we’re dialling into one of the most intimate (and infuriating) relationships in our lives: the one we have with our phone
by
Cassie Cao
Wellness
Can You Game Your Love Life? Shan Boodram Says Yes
Shan Boodram and I are not on a date, but we might as well be. I’m sitting across from the Toronto-born sex educator, YouTube personality and author in a
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Wellness
Women Who Won't Settle: Meet The Self-Confessed Commitment-Phobes
Those who’ve spent any time on dating apps will know the scenario all too well: You go on a number of dates, see someone for a few months, but when it co
by
Jenn Selby
Wellness
What Your Selfie Really Says About You
This week at Refinery29 Canada, we’re dialling into one of the most intimate (and infuriating) relationships in our lives: the one we have with our phone
by
Hannah Sung
Wellness
LAT: The Relationship Status That More & More Millennials Are Sig...
When Stephanie Purcell decided to change careers from marketing to production, she soon realized that there weren’t many job opportunities in Omaha, Nebr
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
What Do Your Sex Dreams Really Mean & Should You Pay Attention To...
In certain schools of psychoanalysis, namely that of Sigmund Freud, dreams are considered to be a snapshot of our unconscious desires. As he saw it, while
by
Vicky Spratt
Wellness
What Does It Mean To Be “Bi-Curious
Dictionaries differ on when exactly the word “bi-curious” was first used. According to Merriam-Webster, it was 1984; The New Partridge Dictionary of Sl
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
A Sex Expert’s Tips For A More Satisfying Sext Life
This week at Refinery29 Canada, we’re dialling into one of the most intimate (and infuriating) relationships in our lives: the one we have with our phone
by
Hannah Sung
Wellness
How To Make Sure Your Tiny Apartment Doesn't Ruin Your Sex Life
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
How To Have Great Sex In College Dorm Rooms (Without Annoying You...
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
What I’ve Learned As A Father Since My Son Came Out
Our son Jalen came out as gay when he was 15 years old. His mom and I were not surprised. We had expected this to be true from a very young age. By the tim
by
Ted Bunch
Wellness
Is It Even Possible To Have A Healthy Relationship With Your Phone
This week at Refinery29 Canada, we’re dialling into one of the most intimate (and infuriating) relationships in our lives: the one we have with our phone
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
