In The Era Of Online Dating, Why Are We Still So Obsessed With Meet-Cutes?

“That night, I told my roommate Paige about him and we decided to go back later that week in the hopes of seeing him again — but we both looked around all night, and it seemed like he was nowhere to be seen. Then, eventually, Paige got up to use the bathroom while I was signing the check, and out of nowhere, Tattoo Fingers appeared and said, ‘I hope this doesn’t come off as unprofessional but I think you’re beautiful,’ before immediately collecting some plates and turning to walk away. I was stunned. Truly floored. Nothing like that had ever actually happened to me before. I told Paige as soon as she got back and she said I should leave my phone number, so I wrote it down on a receipt and went outside to wait for my Uber — but before it arrived, Tattoo Fingers jogged up and asked me out. I know it sounds too good to be true but…we’ve been dating ever since. That was almost a year ago!”