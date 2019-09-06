Skip navigation!
Living
Living
A Week In Ottawa, ON, On A $80,274 Salary
by
You
Living – Apartment Decor, Travel, Home Tips, Recipes
Food & Drinks
Nick Jonas Launched His Own Tequila. It’s Sustainable & Just As Fancy As ...
by
Sarah Midkiff
Recipes
Queer Eye
‘s Antoni Porowski Has A Cookbook Out Today — Here’...
by
Olivia Harrison
Money Diaries
A Week In Toronto, ON, On A $102,000 Salary
by
You
Spending Money
A Week In A BC Ski Resort On $18 Per Hour & A $14,400 Freelance Salary
You
Sep 6, 2019
Spending Money
A Week In The Prairies On A $89,322 Salary
You
Sep 4, 2019
Living
The World's Biggest Hotel Chain Is Getting Rid Of Travel-Sized Toiletries
Olivia Harrison
Sep 3, 2019
Living
PhDs Deserve The Same Celebration As Weddings & Baby Showers
Every chronically single woman has 'the year'. Like many things, I’d been warned about it by older friends but I didn’t truly understand unti
by
Elle Griffiths
Living
Molly Burke Has Some Advice For Aspiring YouTubers
Molly Burke has over 1.9 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Her videos rack up hundreds of thousands of views in days; her most popular one, sky-d
by
Hannah Sung
Fashion
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as… Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urb
by
Alejandra Salazar
Money Diaries
A Week In The Greater Toronto Area, ON, On A $55,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they
by
You
Living
I Love My Kid, But…Dating As A Single Mom Is HARD
I Love My Kid, But… is Refinery29 and Red Baron’s exploration of the honest, often unspoken, realities and challenges that come along with parenthood.
by
Asha French
Living
Instagram Influencers Share How They Decide If A Photo Is Grid-Wo...
by
Olivia Harrison
News
29Rooms Is Headed To Toronto & Tickets Are Selling Fast
Prepare thy Instagram. 29Rooms, Refinery29’s stunning interactive exhibit, is headed north of the border. The “Expand Your Reality” tour hits Toronto
by
Refinery29
Money Diaries
A Week In Toronto, ON, On An $80,000 Salary
by
You
News
Apparently, Apple Was Listening To Some Siri Recordings — But It ...
Today, Apple announced a change to its Siri privacy policy in response to concerns over user audio recordings being retained and evaluated by Apple contra
by
Anabel Pasarow
Spending Money
A Week In Ottawa, ON, On A $67,000 Salary
by
You
Living
This Is How Many Employers Are 'Unsure' About Hiring Women Who Ma...
A staggering one in eight employers are reluctant to hire women who may go on to have children, a new survey has found. Of 800 HR decision-makers polled by
by
Nick Levine
Living
Taylor Swift's "Cornelia Street" Apartment Is Loaded With The Mos...
Thanks to Taylor Swift’s Lover, “Cornelia Street” is currently on everyone’s mind. While fans aren’t 100% sure what “Cornelia Street” is abou
by
Alexis Reliford
Living
What If Mothers Redesigned The World
Have you ever worn shoes, melded to someone else’s feet? Sandals or boots, tailored to someone else’s arches — the curvature of their heels — from
by
Eliza Dumais
Dedicated Feature
Can This Alternative Bank Finally Help You Start Saving
by
Octavia Ramirez
Money Diaries
A Week On Vancouver Island On An $83,878 Income
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Vancouver, BC, On A $68,000 Salary
by
You
Living
Did You Fall For That Instagram Privacy Hoax? You're Not Alone
Facebook, personified, is a well-meaning, oversharing aunt who just loves dogs-who-are-friends-with-birds videos. Twitter, her wise-ass son with a penchant
by
Anabel Pasarow
Living
5 Things We Learned About Lena Dunham's Apartment From Her
Do...
by
Cait Munro
Money Diaries
A Week In Calgary, AB, On A $67,000 Salary
by
You
Living
~Why~ Is Everyone Typing Like T H I S Right Now
Lurk the Bachelor subreddit while a new episode is airing and you’ll see it. Open the junkmail section of your inbox and skim the subject lines of promot
by
Cait Munro
Living
How To Survive Your Wedding When Your Parents Are Divorced
“It was utterly exhausting,” recalls Steph* of the run-up to her wedding to her partner of four years back in 2013. But it wasn't securing
by
Natalie Gil
Living
9 Definitions Of A Soulmate
by
Laura Hinson
Money Diaries
A Week In Rural Ontario On A $42,276 Income
by
You
Living
Ask An Influencer: How Did You Go From Fashion Writer To Full-Tim...
The influencer marketing industry is projected to hit $2.38 billion USD this year. What started as a wave of indie brands turning to Instagram influencers
by
Anabel Pasarow
Living
Elaine Welteroth On How To Land Your Dream Job
A young woman named Sabrina is standing (and visibly shaking) in front of Elaine Welteroth and 150 other people packed into an Indigo bookstore in Toronto.
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Wellness
Long Distance Friendships Quotes To Get You Through When You Miss...
by
Molly Longman
Money Diaries
A Week In Victoria, BC, On A $53,000 Salary
by
You
