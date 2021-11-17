22 Affordable Gifts For Everyone On Your Nice List

Looking to stick to a budget this holiday season without compromising on style or quality? One strategy: Go for useful, smaller-ticket items from trusted brands or local, independent labels instead of novelty gifts and generic seasonal trinkets that will likely just end up collecting dust (or, worse yet, getting regifted or donated ASAP). Remember, no one really needs Christmas crackers or a holiday keychain, even if there’s a lot of festive sparkle and glitter involved. And life is too short for cheap chocolate!
Whether you’re shopping for a best friend or stocking stuffers or a white elephant gift exchange, it’s possible to find and give brilliant presents even on a tight budget — especially if you shop with the recipients’ hobbies and preferences in mind, include a thoughtful note, and take the time to beautifully wrap each item. Bonus points if you can score discounts on coveted gifts during the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales; some brands are already starting their holiday sales early.
To get you started, we’ve curated a long list of fun and affordable gifts for every recipient on your list — and nothing is over $50. From a beautiful, marbled soap that’s handmade in Edmonton to a pair of adorable, upcycled-in-Toronto scrunchies to an advent calendar that they will 100% look forward to each morning, these well-designed presents are sure to spark joy — and get used! The challenge might be not to order everything for yourself, too.
Ahead, 22 lovely gift ideas starting from just $6.99. (Yes, you read that right!)
Gifts Under $10
The best presents at this price point tend to be practical — soaps, candles, food gifts, and small décor items— but also creatively packaged and made. You can gift each item individually, or, if your budget allows, put together small themed sets to suit the recipient.
The plant parents in your life can always use another stylish, indoor-outdoor planter. And for your foodie friends, there’s a tasty apple jam that’s made using rescued local produce and helps employ newcomer refugees.
Gifts Under $20
Forma Studios By Maria’s sculptural candles are hand-poured in Vancouver; Toronto-based Neophyte makes fun accessories and vibrant nail polishes; and Anto Yukon’s small-batch bath salts incorporate Yukon wild-harvested ingredients like fireweed and rose petals. Plus, for the fashion and culture buffs on your list, there’s Ojibwe fashion writer Christian Allaire’s debut book, The Power Of Style: How Fashion and Beauty Are Being Used to Reclaim Cultures.
Gifts Under $30
These under-$30 gift ideas are so fun, you might even want to order them in multiples for different people on your list (or yourself!).
The Rit x Collina Strada Kit Dye Kit, created for Pop-In@Nordstrom X Levi’s this fall, offers your creative roomie an opportunity to reimagine existing items in their wardrobe in Collina Strada-yellow. And Heim’s dreamy room and linen sprays would be chic co-worker gifts; they’re made in Vancouver, and a percentage of each sale is donated to the city’s Covenant House.
Gifts Under $50
Most of our under-$50 picks are gender-neutral, and all are great for a broad range of ages — whether you’re shopping for mom or a favourite sibling, we’ve got you covered.
Plus, all of these beauty gift sets have Canadian roots: Saje Natural Wellness is practically a West Coast institution; Three Ships’ plant-based skincare is made in Toronto; and ILIA Beauty’s Canadian founder, Sasha Plavsic, launched the line in Vancouver (the brand is now L.A.-based).
