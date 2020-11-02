12 Canadian-Made Gifts You’ll Want To Keep For Yourself

It's never been more important to support small businesses across Canada. By seeking out products from homegrown brands and making purchases from local retailers, you may actually be helping these labels and stores stay afloat during a very tough year.
There are so many incredible small businesses to discover from coast to coast, specializing in everything from lucite jewelry to ethically-made apparel to novelty accessories. Most of these gift ideas are also handmade in Canada, and all of them are available online and, in many cases, for local pickup — hooray for not having to worry about exchange rates or import duties!
Here are 12 stylish ways to support small businesses this holiday season.
