10 Gifts For Your Most Stylish Friends

Looking for the ultimate gift for your most discerning, fashion-loving friend? You know, the best-dressed member of your group, the one whose outfits you’ve always not-so-secretly admired?The good news: The best fashionable gifts don’t have to cost a fortune in order to impress and delight. The key is to keep your friend’s personal style in mind and spend the time to find something that fits with their aesthetic: Is your friend an eccentric Batsheva girl? Or is her ideal look more “ new Bottega ” modern?Then, choose a smaller accessory or great essential she can enjoy every day from a favourite brand (instead of a budget-busting investment piece), such as a forever-classic red lipstick from Hermès or a cloth mask from a Canadian designer. You can also select a trendy must-have for the season from a mall brand that fits within your budget. Uniqlo U’s balloon-sleeved shirt dress, for example, offers a much-needed sartorial reprieve from WFH sweats Need more inspiration? Here are trending gift ideas for any fashion-obsessed pal in your squad.