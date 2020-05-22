Face Masks Are The New Norm — Here Are 15 Stylish Made-In-Canada Options

It’s time to get used to the idea of wearing a cloth face mask in public, at least for the foreseeable future. This week, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam officially recommended that Canadians wear non-medical masks wherever physical-distancing might be a challenge; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced that he will start wearing one in Parliament.
When shopping for a non-medical face mask, the government suggests that you look for one that offers breathability, is made of two or more layers of a tightly-woven fabric, is comfortable to wear, fits securely, and will maintain its shape after washing (which you should do, often). You probably also want one that’s well-designed and stylish enough to wear every time you go outside, even if it’s just for a trip to the grocery store.
Here’s where to find great, locally-made masks online. (Note: A few of these styles, like those from Horses Atelier, which sold out in 30 minutes, are currently out of stock, but they should become available again in the next week or so).
