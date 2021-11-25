Lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are The Best We’ve Seen Yet

Jinnie Lee, Lydia Wang
When it comes to premium activewear with a legendary cult following, no brand compares to Lululemon. And, we should know — R29's Shopping team is full of genuine die-hard fans who simply sweat for the stuff. We've covered the best-selling styles that fellow 'Lemon-heads are obsessed with; we test-drove (and loved) the buttery-soft Instill collection that launched earlier this year; we've already scoured the site for all the best holiday gift ideas from Lululemon. As the ultimate destination for high-quality workout clothes and performance gear, Lululemon doesn't need to host a Black Friday special — but it is. We are grateful. Scroll on for some of our favourite finds from Lululemon's Black Friday event, broken down by the brand's top-selling categories. And afterward, if you're still click-happy for more deals this weekend, check out our coverage of all the best Canadian Black Friday sales here.
Lululemon Black Friday Leggings Specials

Built to wick sweat, dry fast, and keep you cool, Lululemon's low-friction, super-soft leggings are the workout staple you need.

The Wunder Under High-Rise Tight, $98 $69

The Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, $98 $79

The Invigorate High-Rise Tight, $138 $109

The Wunder Train High-Rise Short, $58 $39

Lululemon Black Friday Sports Bras Specials

From high-support bras to breathable tops perfect for yoga, Lululemon has you covered and supported (literally!) with breathable, adjustable, and even reversible sports bras.

The Ebb to Train Bra, $74 $39

The Align Reversible Bra, $58 $39

The In Alignment Straight Strap Bra, $68 $39

Luluemon Black Friday Outerwear Specials

Specials on jackets, pullovers, and parkas? Yes, please! Lululemon's sleek, soft, and water-repellent outerwear will keep you warm without leaving you overheated.

The StretchSeal Relaxed-Fit Rain Jacket, $228 $159

The Define Jacket Luon, $118 $89

The Insulated Quilted Pullover Jacket, $168 $119

Lululemon Black Friday Pants Specials

Made out of the same stretchy, breathable, sweat-wicking fabric Lululemon devotees know and love, these pants and joggers will keep you comfortable and cool at the office, your next coffee date, or wherever you're headed this holiday season.

The Beyond The Studio Jogger, $118 $79

The Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger, $138 $99

Lululemon Black Friday Accessories Specials

Your Black Friday haul isn't complete without a bag, scrunchie, or face mask. Here are a few of Lululemon's cutest accessories and best scores.

The Run All Day Backpack 3L, $118 $84

The On My Level Bag 19L, $128 $99

