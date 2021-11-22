The Whole Outdoor Voices Squad Is Joining The Black Friday Fray

We’re feeling like winners today because activewear brand Outdoor Voices just launched its early-access Black Friday sale — and let’s just say the discounts are competitive. The entire OV Extra sale landing page — over 200 units of gym-going goods — is 50% off. And that’s just the warm-up — the main Black Friday and Cyber events are yet to come.
If Outdoor Voices was a person they’d be an ideal workout buddy — that ready-for-anything friend who will pace you during the 5K and then hit the bottomless brunch spot once the race is over. The brand is known for turning out workout togs that pair a functional sweat-readiness with sleek style, and we’re longtime stans of greatest hits like the Exercise Dress, the Tech Sweat collection, and a range of separates for runners.
Now that the retailer in in the full swing of sale season, we sprang into action and flipped through the entire site for the best buys. You’d better get to shopping — the ball’s in your court now.
Prices in USD.
The Exercise Dress
$100 $49
One of the brand’s most-loved (and most-purchased) items of activewear, the Exercise Dress is a ladylike take on a one-and-done outfit that’s ready to run (or run errands).
The 7/8 Zoom Legging
$98 $49
The brand’s colourful and compressive leggings have gained a tight following over the years, and the Zoom legging promises to be the most supportive and sculpting iteration that Outdoor Voices has ever kicked off. This citrus-y shade of yellow will certainly banish your winter blues, but if this sunny shade isn’t your speed, there are a host of other options in the discount bin.
The Athena Crop Top
$48 $24
The top-rated Athena silhouette is part crop top, part sports bra, and 100% workout must-have. “Do you want a bra that you can jog in AND downward dog AND lounge in?” asked reviewer Brantley on the brand’s dot-com. Um, yes — especially at 50% off.
The Pickup Sweatshirt
$88 $44
We’re suckers for a gently oversized sweatshirt that looks like it was plucked from the giveaway pile in your parent’s basement. When one of our favourite activewear brands intentionally designs such a thing, adds a splash of juicy colour, and then cuts the price by 50%; we’re running, not walking.
All Day Crop Shortsleeve
$52 $24
“I grabbed this shirt to try on and had no idea how this was going to look,” writes reviewer Haley. “I'm short and curvy and carry my weight in my stomach. This shirt fits like a DREAM and I never buy crop stuff. It’s also so comfy and flattering.” We’ve never heard such a ringing endorsement for such a simple-seeming top — sounds like the perfect (affordable) gift for your friend-group Secret Santa.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.