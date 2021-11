The Whole Outdoor Voices Squad Is Joining The Black Friday Fray

If Outdoor Voices was a person they’d be an ideal workout buddy — that ready-for-anything friend who will pace you during the 5K and then hit the bottomless brunch spot once the race is over. The brand is known for turning out workout togs that pair a functional sweat-readiness with sleek style, and we’re longtime stans of greatest hits like the Exercise Dress , the Tech Sweat collection , and a range of separates for runners