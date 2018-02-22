To help you find workout gear that's as functional as it is stylish, we're trying out the latest products and letting you know how they fare when we put them to the test.
Within the pantheon of trendy fitness brands, Outdoor Voices is definitely considered the "cool girl." Known for their oft-copied color-blocked leggings and muted color palettes, Outdoor Voices makes the kind of high-quality athleisure pieces that you'd happily wear all day running errands, not necessarily ones you'd want to get gross and sweaty in at the gym.
So, when they launched Tech Sweat, a collection of leggings, crops, and bras specifically for sweaty workouts, the question was: Do you still feel like a cool Outdoor Voices girl when you're drenched in sweat?
The fabric used for Tech Sweat is treated with moisture management technology, meaning it pulls sweat away from your body and onto the outside of the material, says Alexa Day Silva, Outdoor Voices' women's design director. "This keeps you dry and comfortable during sweaty activities," she says. According to Silva, this fabric is best for summer runs in the heat, hot yoga, indoor cycling classes, and interval training.
Tech Sweat definitely has a different "hand feel," compared to other fabrics that Outdoor Voices carries. "We added nylon to the blend, so it's cool to the touch, more lightweight, and silkier against the skin," she says. While it's a thinner, butterier, and more flexible fabric than their Textured Compression, it still provides enough coverage (it's not sheer or flimsy) to feel comfortable during workouts. Keep in mind, while it's nice and silky, it doesn't have the trendy marbled effect of their Textured Compression fabric.
First, I wore the Tech Sweat 3/4 legging and crop in a SoulCycle class, where I was expecting to get very dewy. The fabric was able to withstand the rigorous workout, but it felt a little hotter than other sweat-wicking fabrics I've tried (like the Lululemon Everlux leggings, for example). A crop top is not my usual choice of workout shirt, but I was pleasantly surprised by the fit and feel of this one. Rebecca Adams, health and wellness director at Refinery29, tried the Tech Sweat sports bra and 3/4 legging for HIIT and hot yoga, and told me the gear was really comfy and breathable as well. (In fact, she walked to the yoga studio wearing the leggings in the pouring rain, and her legs felt relatively dry by the time class started — which she says hasn't been the case with her other leggings.)
I also wore the Tech Sweat set to a Y7 hot yoga class, and loved how the fabric moved with my body, rather than against it. Afterwards, the top and leggings were damp but not terribly soaked, which is pretty good. Both Rebecca and I agreed that these were better for hot yoga than other Outdoor Voices leggings, which can feel a little bit thick.
Funny enough, after my SoulCycle class, a fellow rider approached me and asked if I was wearing Tech Sweat, and wanted to know if I liked it. So that just goes to show that Outdoor Voices has cultish appeal. And girl, here's your answer.
So, would we recommend buying this?
If you tend to sweat a lot, do mostly hot workouts, and can afford to drop $85 on leggings, Tech Sweat is your friend. It works great, looks great, and feels great. Plus, the leggings and tops come in unique colors (like millennial pink and pale yellow), so they'll definitely add some cool to your arsenal of fitness items.
*Outdoor Voices provided Refinery29 with the product for testing purposes.
