Outdoor Voices Faces Yet Another Copycat Situation

After connecting with Outdoor Voices founder Tyler Haney, she offered Refinery29 the following statement: "I’ve seen similar product to ours pop up a number of times and chose to stay focused and not engage. [But,] I received an overwhelming number of messages about the We Over Me collection over the weekend and felt compelled to address it directly. We built OV as an inclusive, positive brand to encourage people to start Doing Things. When other companies imitate our product, it undermines the creativity that goes into designing it, but more important, our mission; we're building something much bigger than ourselves, and we're proud of it."