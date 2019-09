Outdoor Voices Faces Yet Another Copycat Situation

Every athleisure lover who lives in leggings can easily rattle off a few of their favorite brands on the fly: Outdoor Voices, Live the Process, and Ivy Park are ones sure to be on any list when it comes to dressing for the gym (or just for, well, life). Despite the fact that we're already well-stocked with the classics, there's always a new one that will pop up and makes us want to spend our paycheck on crop tops and colorblock leggings, even though our drawers are already overflowing with spandex. The latest new brand to catch our eye? We Over Me, the first-ever private label from fashion-y athleticwear powerhouse Bandier.