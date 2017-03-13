"It's been surprising to see other companies coming out with designs that are so close to ours — especially styles that have been a core part of OV since day one, like our Warmup Leggings and Running Women Sweats. While the silhouettes and paneling might look really similar online, our quality and materials have always been something that defines our product. Our clothes are made for sweating in," Haney told Refinery29. "When we see other brands following suit, it motivates us to keep innovating and being ourselves — it's clearly working and resonating with people. To see so many similar designs is flattering, in a way."