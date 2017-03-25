34 Chokers To Buy Now, Because The Trend Is Still Alive & Well

This article was originally published on May 31, 2016.
When you start scrolling through Instagram and spotting the same throwback trend over and over, it might be time to admit it's gone mainstream. Call it the Gigi and Kendall effect, but, like most '90s pieces, chokers are, once again, having their moment in the spotlight. Instagram darlings and indie brands alike have been pairing them with every look, from swimwear to formal attire — and we're sold.
To quell any naysayers, the chokers coming back in style aren't quite reminiscent of the stretchy tattoo types you'd find in a movie theater gum ball machine. Instead, they're a collection of velvet ribbon, twisted metal, BDSM vibes, and dainty collars that complete any #OOTD. Click through to shop 33 iterations ranging from the bold and the cool, to the pretty and bohemian, because if 2016 was any indication, chokers aren't going anywhere.
When you start scrolling through Instagram and spotting the same throwback trend over and over, it might be time to admit it's gone mainstream. Call it the Gigi and Kendall effect, but, like most '90s pieces, chokers are, once again, having their moment in the spotlight. Instagram darlings and indie brands alike have been pairing them with every look, from swimwear to formal attire — and we're sold.
To quell any naysayers, the chokers coming back in style aren't quite reminiscent of the stretchy tattoo types you'd find in a movie theater gum ball machine. Instead, they're a collection of velvet ribbon, twisted metal, BDSM vibes, and dainty collars that complete any #OOTD. Click through to shop 33 iterations ranging from the bold and the cool, to the pretty and bohemian, because if 2016 was any indication, chokers aren't going anywhere.