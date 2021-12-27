The Best Of Lululemon’s Boxing Week Blowout — From Align Tights To Swiftly Tech Tees

Karina Hoshikawa
Here are two words you don’t see together every day: Lululemon sale. While Black Friday wasn't so long ago, we're still glad to see yet another opportunity to snag end-of-year markdowns with Boxing Day. Thankfully, Lululemon is among those brands getting into the après-holiday spirit with a major shopping event. While you may have perused Lululemon’s We Made Too Much secret sale section, here’s why Boxing Day is an even bigger deal: WMTM tends to offer special pricing on a limited array of styles, Boxing Day is your chance to shop bestselling, rarely marked-down Lululemon favourites like Align leggings, cozy hoodies and outerwear, supportive sports bras, and much more. And while Boxing Day starts after Christmas, Lululemon kicked things off early this year. The party started on Friday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m. (PST), and wraps on Tuesday, January 4 at 11:00 a.m. (PST). As with any new Lululemon drop, the most coveted stuff tends to sell out fast, so if you see something you love, we suggest checking out ASAP. To get you on your merry sale-shopping way faster, we’ve broken down the best Lululemon Boxing Day sale finds below.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100

Lululemon Leggings On Sale

Shop This
Lululemon
Align High-rise Pant 28"
C$79.00C$98.00
Lululemon
From fan-favourite Align pants (including the recently-debuted varieties with game-changing pockets) to down-for-anything Wunder Train tights, this is your chance to give your leggings drawer an epic refresh.
Lululemon
Invigorate High-rise Tight 25"
C$99.00C$138.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
C$79.00C$98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align High-rise Pant 28"
C$79.00C$98.00
Lululemon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Lululemon Sports Bras On Sale

Whether you're seeking light support or high-impact powers, Lululemon has a sports bra for every type of workout — all without sacrificing style or comfort.
Lululemon
Free To Be Bra - Wildlight Support, A/b Cup
C$39.00C$52.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align Reversible Bra - Light Support, A/b Cup
C$39.00C$58.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Strong Lines Bra - Medium Support, B/c Cups
C$39.00C$74.00
Lululemon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Lululemon Tops On Sale

Top it off with a fitted tank or sweat-wicking long-sleeve to help keep you cool and comfortable even during your most intense workouts.
Lululemon
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 - Race ...
C$49.00C$78.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Cool Racerback Short Tank Top - Nulu
C$29.00C$52.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align Tank Top
C$39.00C$58.00
Lululemon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Lululemon Outerwear On Sale

Feeling the brrr-n? Keep things cozy with a quilted jacket, fluffy fleece or puffer vest. It will become your new go-to for outdoor workouts and grocery runs.
Lululemon
Textured Fleece Half-zip
C$89.00C$148.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Insulated Quilted Jacket
C$199.00C$228.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Down For It All Vest - Shine
C$119.00C$158.00
Lululemon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Lululemon Accessories On Sale

From headbands, scarves and scrunchies to hand sanitizers (BRB, stocking up) and crossbody bags, these well-priced finds are anything but an afterthought.
Lululemon
Modular Phone Crossbody Bag
C$29.00C$58.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Run For It All Earwarmer
C$19.00C$28.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Wool-blend Scarf
C$59.00C$78.00
Lululemon
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. 

More from Shopping