Here are two words you don’t see together every day: Lululemon sale . While Black Friday wasn't so long ago, we're still glad to see yet another opportunity to snag end-of-year markdowns with Boxing Day . Thankfully, Lululemon is among those brands getting into the après-holiday spirit with a major shopping event. While you may have perused Lululemon’s We Made Too Much secret sale section, here’s why Boxing Day is an even bigger deal: WMTM tends to offer special pricing on a limited array of styles, Boxing Day is your chance to shop bestselling, rarely marked-down Lululemon favourites like Align leggings, cozy hoodies and outerwear, supportive sports bras, and much more. And while Boxing Day starts after Christmas, Lululemon kicked things off early this year. The party started on. As with any new Lululemon drop, the most coveted stuff tends to sell out fast, so if you see something you love, we suggest checking out ASAP. To get you on your merry sale-shopping way faster, we’ve broken down the best Lululemon Boxing Day sale finds below.