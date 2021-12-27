Here are two words you don’t see together every day: Lululemon sale. While Black Friday wasn't so long ago, we're still glad to see yet another opportunity to snag end-of-year markdowns with Boxing Day. Thankfully, Lululemon is among those brands getting into the après-holiday spirit with a major shopping event. While you may have perused Lululemon’s We Made Too Much secret sale section, here’s why Boxing Day is an even bigger deal: WMTM tends to offer special pricing on a limited array of styles, Boxing Day is your chance to shop bestselling, rarely marked-down Lululemon favourites like Align leggings, cozy hoodies and outerwear, supportive sports bras, and much more. And while Boxing Day starts after Christmas, Lululemon kicked things off early this year. The party started on Friday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m. (PST), and wraps on Tuesday, January 4 at 11:00 a.m. (PST). As with any new Lululemon drop, the most coveted stuff tends to sell out fast, so if you see something you love, we suggest checking out ASAP. To get you on your merry sale-shopping way faster, we’ve broken down the best Lululemon Boxing Day sale finds below.
Advertisement
From fan-favourite Align pants (including the recently-debuted varieties with game-changing pockets) to down-for-anything Wunder Train tights, this is your chance to give your leggings drawer an epic refresh.
Whether you're seeking light support or high-impact powers, Lululemon has a sports bra for every type of workout — all without sacrificing style or comfort.
Top it off with a fitted tank or sweat-wicking long-sleeve to help keep you cool and comfortable even during your most intense workouts.
Feeling the brrr-n? Keep things cozy with a quilted jacket, fluffy fleece or puffer vest. It will become your new go-to for outdoor workouts and grocery runs.
From headbands, scarves and scrunchies to hand sanitizers (BRB, stocking up) and crossbody bags, these well-priced finds are anything but an afterthought.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.