I Tried On Lululemon’s Bestselling Leggings & Here’s The One Pair I Won’t Stop Wearing

During a socially-distanced jog...

I'm not working out outdoors as I used to, but going on an early-bird run (in a breathable mask, OFC) around my neighbourhood has been an important self-care practice for me. The Nulux fabric is a bit thicker than the Aligns, and offer moderate compression with max movement. I was a tiny bit worried that they wouldn't pass the squat test since I picked a pale colourway, but after rather ungracefully pointing my butt to the mirror and going in for the squat, I'm pleased to report that these are as opaque as it gets. If you're not down with compression, then these may not be the style for you. That said, I do like that supported, held-in feeling when I'm doing more intense workouts (including running), and therefore, these were definitely a hit — not to mention ideal for cooler weather. One thing to note: Because these have more of a snug fit, I recommend sizing up if you're in-between sizes — out of all three pairs I felt these while wearing them the most.