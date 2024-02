These Sweaty Betty Leggings Make Me Feel So Confident At The Gym

Luckily, she — and Sweaty Betty — proved me wrong. They really are the best leggings I’ve ever tried, mostly because of the fabric. It’s the thickest that I’ve found on the market, akin to the thermal-lined tights that I swear by every winter. This means that for perhaps the first time in an exercise class, I wasn’t worried about a VPL (even on day one of my cycle wearing my granny panty-like, padded period pants . Say that five times fast!). The thick material also has an inbuilt compression, so it hugs and sculpts your curves, feeling supportive where it really matters (your bum and thighs) and keeping the leggings firmly in place, no matter how intense your workout is. I especially love the extra thickness around the waistband. I do wish this was cut as a high waist, but the extra thick bonded material here makes me feel extra confident to be out and about in gym leggings (something I struggle with). Saying this, even though I did pair the leggings with the equally supportive Power Pro Running Bra, £65, I did cover up with a large, baggy T-shirt for extra security