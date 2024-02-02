These Sweaty Betty Leggings Make Me Feel So Confident At The Gym

All in all, I’m so glad that I bit the bullet with Sweaty Betty. I’m not sure how, but they have worked some sort of confidence-inducing magic, whereby I’m dropping into those pliés without a second thought. However, the price does still sting. If you’re a dedicated cardio lover after that one do-it-all pair of leggings that you can trust to not fail you, then these will be a non-brainer purchase. If you’re more of a casual exerciser and legging-wearer, or if you’re after something better suited for low-impact workouts (like yoga), then these may be a pass. For me? I might even treat myself to a second pair (if they go on sale, that is).