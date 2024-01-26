Take It From Me, The Best Workout Clothes Are Ones You Already Own

This reminded me of gym classes as a kid, where I was perfectly content in my basketball shorts and baggy tees and there was no required aesthetic aside from comfortable clothes and trainers you could run in. I then distinctly remembered how that changed in high school, when us girls started cinching T-shirts with hair ties and rolling waistbands to shorten hemlines. That suffocating feeling, of wanting to fit in but not really knowing why, is the same one that crops up for me with this pressure to be a certain kind of “gym girl”. The further I’ve gotten into adulthood, the more I’ve understood that clothing is often marketed with bodies rather than people in mind.