Kelechi Okafor: “The Peckham Shop Protest Proved Why Showing Up For Black Women Matters”

Ahead of our conversation, a viral video from a South London beauty supply store — a store that stocks and sells hair and beauty products targeted for Black women — surfaced showing a Black woman being “strangled” by the store's large male owner , after a physical scuffle on the shop floor. Multiple reports claim that the altercation was ignited after the owner refused to give the woman, 31, a refund and she tried to leave the store with items she believed she was owed. Police arrested and bailed the woman on suspicion of assault, but the man had not been charged. The shop owner, who was no stranger to TV interviews at this point, later told My London he “regretted” the way he handled the situation . Lukewarm platitudes from local MPs and the Metropolitan Police followed , stating that they would investigate the incident. On cue, Twitter was ablaze with condemnation for the shop owner’s excessive use of force but also, scarily, support for his actions . It became glaringly clear to Okafor, and all the Black women watching the news unfold, that much of the public had quickly determined who the victim was in this scenario — and it wasn’t the Black woman with hands around her neck.