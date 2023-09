Thanks To The GUAP Gala, Black British Creatives Are Given Their Flowers

At its heart, the GUAP Gala champions under-represented creatives , whilst allowing them to be in a room with like-minded individuals. This is significant considering the contributions of Black Brits across creative fields are often overlooked or minimised. In recent years there have been noted efforts to help diversify publishing, film, television, theatre, art and other creative industries, however, there are still many known barriers for minorities hoping to achieve within these fields. Additionally, award ceremonies such as the BRIT Awards or The Grammys tend to be restricted to certain disciplines, instead, GUAP created a space where different types of creatives can be celebrated under one roof. "There wasn't anything that celebrated creativity in its entirety, so that's everyone that makes up the creative industries from your photographers and stylists all the way to your music artists and your actors,” Ibrahim told the BBC