Beyoncé Doesn’t Need The Album Of The Year Grammy (But She Does Deserve It)

We’re fully aware that Hollywood award shows are a racket; it’s been years since we’ve allowed ourselves to get personally invested in industry events like the Oscars, Golden Globes, and Emmys because we already know how they operate. Overlooking Black and brown people is their MO, so we’re almost always disappointed but never surprised. In fact, the Grammys have only awarded Album of The Year to three Black women (Lauryn Hill, Whitney Houston, and Natalie Cole). Still, when it comes to the Grammys, the repeated violations towards Beyoncé actually hurt. They feel intentional and malicious because the Recording Academy and the Grammys know that she is the gold standard of music and entertainment and has been for decades now. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t use her name for clout in their broadcast every chance they get.