Beyoncé Doesn’t Need The Album Of The Year Grammy (But She Does Deserve It)

I don’t need to explain the cultural impact of Renaissance, but I absolutely will. Beyoncé’s seventh studio album was released in July 2022, and it has been in heavy rotation for legions of Beyhive members, dominating TikTok , and topping the charts almost every day since. The first of a mysterious trilogy production, Renaissance was a passion project for Beyoncé recorded mid-pandemic with the sole goal of bringing joy to a world in dire need of an escape from a harsh reality. Beyoncé said that was inspired by the energy and vitality of the club scene — particularly the underground ballroom world and 1970s Black dance culture — and its lyrics spoke to that vivacious spirit, with songs like “Break My Soul” and “Church Girl” offering the timely reminder us that life is, in fact, worth living after all. After a cultural breakthrough like Lemonade (2016), the world wasn’t sure how Beyoncé could top the genre-spanning project, but Renaissance is the true culmination of Beyoncé’s life work and talent. She’s never sounded better than the vocal acrobatics of “Plastic Off the Sofa” and “Virgo’s Groove,” never had more fun than on the vogue-inspired outros on “Heated” and “Pure/Honey,” never been more confident than the humble-brag of “I’m That Girl” and “Alien Superstar.” Renaissance is Beyoncé’s best, most complete work yet, and she knows it.