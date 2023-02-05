All The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2023 Grammy Awards

It's the music night of nights — the 65th annual Grammy Awards has rolled around to celebrate the most outstanding achievements in the music industry from the past year.
We can expect to see the biggest of names this year. If Renaissance nominations roll in her favour, Beyoncé will become the most-awarded star of all time, meanwhile, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift also graced the red carpet.
But on the hotly anticipated fashion side of things, celebrities are coming in fast and fresh, with Laverne Cox wowing in a sleek crocodile leather dress and Lizzo in an orange floral ensemble. Red proved to be a popular choice too — as seen on Sam Smith and Kim Petras.
While the awards ceremony is usually known for pushing the boundaries and taking risks with its red carpet style, this year we're seeing more muted choices across the board — a potential nod to the broader Recession Core trend opted into by famous cohorts in 2023. Negative space is proving to be the big style choice at the Grammys this year, with cutouts and subversive basic inspiration weaving into the monochrome suits and gowns.
Fear not, though, as the guests still brought the drama, like Dencia’s crystal explosion and Kasey Musgraves repping a flamingo pink feather cape.
Ahead, we round up our favourite style moments from the 2023 Grammy Awards' red carpet.