All The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2023 Grammy Awards

Last night, the most famous faces in music gathered together to celebrate the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Honouring the most outstanding musical achievements from the past year, the ceremony turned out to be a history-making affair, with Beyoncé becoming the most-awarded star of all time for her album Renaissance.
Other major moments from the night included Kim Petras becoming the first trans woman to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo for her collaboration with Sam Smith, Viola Davis joining the illustrious list of EGOT winners and British pop superstar Harry Styles taking home the Album of The Year award.
On the fashion side, things were just as exciting, with Lizzo wowing crowds in an eye catching orange floral ensemble, while Doja Cat brought the heat in a full latex Versace gown. Other stand out style moments included Cardi B's captivating cobolt creation from Gaurav Gupta, as well as Taylor Swift's Midnight blue co ord by Roberto Cavalli.
While the awards certainly saw plenty of boundary pushing looks (including Dencia’s crystal explosion and Kasey Musgraves flamingo pink feather cape), this year also saw some more muted styling choices, like Olivia Rodrigo's sheer Mui Mui slip dress — a potential nod to the broader Recession Core trend taking over 2023.
To discover all of our favourite style moments from the 2023 Grammy Awards' red carpet, click through the slideshow ahead...