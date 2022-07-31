I like that the group is massive, ran by Black women & gays, and that this space is always heavily protected. I also love the way ppl are loud and unashamed in the ways they express the joy and connection they feel 🥹— COCOA 👑 (@cocoabriel) July 29, 2022
Witnessing her talent is one, but making some lifelong friends because of my love for her has to be the best one yet. We literally traveled to Cali in our teens and early 20s to witness Homecoming together and it’s something I’ll never forget. Like… pic.twitter.com/3c6anBFhJt— Audra 🤎 (@Awwdraa) July 29, 2022
My fave part about being in the hive is the community within. We do not play her or them kids. We literally go to war behind her, boycott people who speak ill of her. The Beyhive is one band, one sound.— COZY (@Paschanista) July 29, 2022
When we used to send dozens of pizzas to people’s houses for speaking bad about Beyoncé WJDJDKDKDKKD https://t.co/warArE7cQs— Corgi Dad (@Ianfluence) July 29, 2022
There’s cutthroat hive, sweet hive, and the ones in between. Now we all defend Beyoncé but when cutthroat hive does, LAWD I’m even shocked at the things they say lmao. They say the things the other 2 groups are thinking but won’t say lol— Ruyoncé🐝🇳🇬 (@RuChiOhu) July 29, 2022
The guarantee of quality in the face of uncertainty: we may not know where she is/what she's doing, when she's coming back, or what her project will look/sound like, but we know one thing: it's gonna be quality. The level of trust we have in her skills is always validated by her.— COZYONCÉ (@DinahsMight) July 29, 2022
The inspiration we draw from her and eachother is literally a high. A genuine source of inspiration and sense of family. The Beyhive has gotten me through some of the hardest moments of my life! It’s the way we are literally the invested in Beyoncé and her love for us!— X (@Xandr1205) July 29, 2022
It’s fun because you know Bey provides the work to back yourself up. She doesn’t half ass anything. When you’re apart of the Beyhive, it’s because it’s TOP TIER !— Beyoncé’s Niece 🐝 (@NatiaKenyatta) July 29, 2022
I love how she reminds me of what a true artist actually is. The dedication to her craft. You see how she’s grown over the years and how she applies it to everything she does. She was literally born to be an icon.— Antoinette. (@iLoveAntoinette) July 29, 2022