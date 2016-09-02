What’s most thrilling about Beyoncé is that every song stands alone. Lemonade's tracks bleed into one another. Beyoncé has pivots strong enough to give a viewer whiplash. We’re hiding in the nooks and crannies of a hotel cursed with vintage horrors in “Haunted.” We wash up on a beach in Miami, where horniness and goofiness mix with Hennessy. And then, before we’ve really had a moment to take in this music — how “Drunk in Love” fits into “Crazy in Love” and how all of that fits into the Carters' outlaw fantasy — it’s time to roll into the skateland that’s the setting for “Blow” and “Cherry.” A few songs later and we’re in Paris; a few more after that and it’s midnight at Coney Island. The "XO" video is a perfect example of the album's visual aesthetic: In a sea of bodies and faces, we're always brought back to Bey. Each video showed off a new side of her athleticism while documenting her curves. Whether she's with Blue in Brazil or with Jay in Miami, we're seeing a world made in (and with) her own image.



It’s hard to remember it now, but there was skepticism surrounding whatever Beyoncé’s fifth release would be. In 4, she stepped away from the allergic-to-weakness intensity of Sasha Fierce. That kind of severity had an expiration date; there was always the suggestion that her body was part machine in I Am… Sasha Fierce (those Thierry Mugler costumes, that “Single Ladies” metal glove). Then her life got in the way of this narrative of functionality; pregnancy was a reminder that Beyoncé was made of flesh. Motherhood isn’t on brand for pop music, probably because aging isn’t on brand for pop music, or for women at all. Readiness for marriage and children shows age — so where’s the pivot when you’ve very publicly had both?