The evidence that Matthew isn’t necessarily in his daughter’s inner circle is overwhelming, and this is the primary motivation behind the Beyhive’s latest swarm. That Bey tapped him to be the first person from her family to break the news seems highly unlikely under these circumstances, so many of us are wondering if he crossed a line. The Knowles patriarch's announcement feels exploitative, with its hashtags and his Instagram handle nestled at the bottom. With that background, it certainly doesn’t appear to have come from Beyoncé’s camp. This is the same woman who carried her Grammys acceptance speech on gold-tinted paper. Those e-card template balloons are not part of Beyoncé's aesthetic. If she was going to approve an announcement, she would have drafted up some better layout options.