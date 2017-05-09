Netflix has been the victim of some major hacking issues lately. Last month, almost the entire fifth season of Orange is the New Black, which doesn't hit the streaming service until next month, was leaked online. Now, there are descriptions listed on Wikipedia for 10 of the season's 13 episodes.
Of course, there's no guarantee that the descriptions are actually about the new season. It's possible they're not true at all, and that the fifth season will be totally different from what's been posted.
It's also possible that the hackers really did get the episodes, and the Wikipedia page is right.
Advertisement
Here's what we do know about Orange Is The New Black's fifth season so far: It will take place over a three-day period, and someone is shot at the start of the season. If the leaked descriptions prove to be true, we're in for a pretty intense ride next month. (Major spoilers ahead, if the leaked information is true.)
According to the Wikipedia descriptions, the inmates briefly take control of Litchfield, holding several CO's hostage. Meanwhile, MCC's Linda (Beth Dover), who's been fairly heartless toward the inmates on the show so far, is forced to disguise herself as one of them during all of the action. It's definitely a believable storyline — though I'm a little skeptical she'd really have photos of herself with Caputo (Nick Sandow) on her phone.
I don't want to give away too much of the season, if the leak turns out to be true, but it looks like some of the show's minor characters, including Linda, Blanca (Laura Gomez), and Janae Watson (Vicky Jeudy) will have bigger parts this season. And Judy King (Blair Brown) is still around.
Some fans aren't happy about the leak, though, tweeting that Wikipedia should take the leaked descriptions down.
Someone needs to contact @Wikipedia tell them someone posted supposed spoilers of each episode of season 5 of @OITNB if they real.— Christopher Villegas (@Cvill03) May 7, 2017
The April hack led to the season's first 10 episodes being leaked on a torrent site after Netflix refused to pay a ransom fee the hackers requested. The group apparently responsible for the hacking sent a tweet threatening other networks, too.
Who is next on the list? FOX, IFC, NAT GEO, and ABC. Oh, what fun we're all going to have. We're not playing any games anymore.— thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) April 29, 2017
Netflix, meanwhile, said in a statement at the time that "the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved," so hopefully, the hackers will be apprehended.
Advertisement
In happier news about the series, Netflix released a new Orange Is The New Black trailer today. The fifth season hits the streaming service on June 9.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement