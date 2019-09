A Group Of Hackers Is Holding Hollywood Captive — & Here’s What It Wants

In what sounds like the premise for a cable network drama, hackers are holding Hollywood hostage by threatening to leaking shows onto the internet. According to Variety, the hackers posted the first 10 episodes of Netflix's Orange is the New Black to a torrent site — and they claim it's only the beginning. The group, seemingly led by a user that goes by the name thedarkoverlord, says that it has plenty more material from networks such as ABC, Fox, IFC, and National Geographic. And unless those networks are willing to pay up, more material is going to make its way onto the web.