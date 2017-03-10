Netflix Has A Secret Page & We Are DYING

We can't believe we didn't know this existed until now — but from this moment on, we will use it all the time.
Is the movie or TV show you can't wait to watch not available on Netflix? There is apparently a "Request TV shows or movies" page that lets you suggest titles for it to carry, Business Insider reports. (Yes, this blew our minds, too!) And since the Netflix library has been shrinking — by about 50% since September 2012, according to a recent report — it could pay to be an involved consumer.
"Have a TV show or movie you'd like to see on Netflix?" the page asks. "Tell us about it below! This form is the one and only place to submit content requests." It's not guaranteed that your request will produce results, but Netflix will take note of it.
Advertisement
But don't go typing in Game of Thrones over and over (sorry). "We keep track of all requests from our members, so there's no need to request a title more than once," says the page. At least Netflix gives you an explanation after letting you down: After you put in your suggestion, it gives you a list of reason it may not carry that title, like "streaming rights are not available." (In the case of Game of Thrones, it's exclusive to HBO.)
While Netflix uses data about our viewing habits to decide which titles to license, it doesn't hurt to give the company some feedback. Hey, if enough people request the same movie or TV show, you might just find it in the "Recently Added" list in the near future.
P.S. Since it's Women's History Month, check out these films directed by and about women that are already available on Netflix.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement