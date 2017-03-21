The Best Movies To Stream For Women's History Month

Ladies, it’s time for some real talk.
From superhero blockbusters to action flicks, it often seems that bog box-office movies aren’t the ones telling the stories relevant to our lives. In fact, only 9% of the 250 top-grossing films in 2016 were directed by women — the same percentage as 1998. With such limited artistic direction and representation, it’s no surprise that many films’ subject matter can be so alienating.
With this list, we’ve decided to do our part in bringing to you the best streamable films directed by women, and about women. While 9% is certainly an inadequate number, women in film are continually churning out groundbreaking and gripping new content. In honor of Women’s History Month, stream one of these films and documentaries and join the dialogue.
Photo from In A World... (film)