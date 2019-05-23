Skip navigation!
Game of Thrones
TV Shows
Gwendoline Christie Defends That
GOT
Finale Scene
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
A Starbucks Cup, 2 Water Bottles & Dany's Style — All The Things That...
Eliza Huber
15 hours ago
TV Shows
Jason Momoa Had A Harder Time Than Any Of Us Watching That Daenerys Twist
Madison Medeiros
16 hours ago
News
AOC & Elizabeth Warren Had Some
Thoughts
About That
Game Of Thrones
...
Andrea González-R...
17 hours ago
Work & Money
These
Game of Thrones
Finale Memes Will Help You Cope Wi...
On Sunday night, Game of Thrones fans across the globe reached a historic day: The end of an 8-year saga. But as the show's highly anticipated eighth
by
Refinery29 Editors
TV Shows
George R.R. Martin Just Outlined Some Big Differences Between The...
Our watch has ended. The series finale of Game of Thrones has aired, disappointing some fans and winning others money in bets over who would take the Iron
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Sophie Turner Has Seen That
Game Of Thrones
Petition & T...
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8. When you've made Sansa Stark, Queen Of The North, upset, then you know it's time to
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Where Can You See
Game Of Thrones
Finale MVP Robin Arryn...
There were a lot of surprises in the Game of Thrones series finale. Bran became King of the Six Kingdoms after warg-ing out for years. Sansa found her
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Maisie Williams' Next Role Couldn't Be More Different F...
Arya Stark made it perfectly clear that she wasn't a lady in Game of Thrones (Gendry's broken heart can attest to that), but just because she prefers
by
Madison Medeiros
Beauty
The Hidden Meaning Behind Sansa Stark's Straight Hair In Her...
Warning: This story contains spoilers for season 8 of Game of Thrones. If a picture really is worth a thousand words, then the hairstyles on Game of
by
Thatiana Diaz
TV Shows
Hey, Arya Stark — What's West Of Westeros On
Game Of Thr...
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Game Of Thrones series finale “The Iron Throne.” The internet isn’t happy with the ending of Game of Thrones.
by
Ariana Romero
Beauty
What Your Favorite
Game Of Thrones
Cast Members Look Lik...
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. Remember the scene in Mean Girls where Janis Ian sees Ms. Norbury in the mall, and
by
Samantha Sasso
Game of Thrones
Game Of Thrones
Will Never Answer These Questions & It&#...
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Game Of Thrones series finale. For a show supposedly concerned about the power of a good story, Game of Thrones sure
by
Elena Nicolaou
Game of Thrones
What The
Game Of Thrones
Cast Is Doing Next, Now That It...
Warning: Spoilers about the finale episode of Game of Thrones are ahead. It happened. The time has really come. Game of Thrones is (un)fortunately at an
by
Alani Vargas
TV Shows
Isaac Hempstead Wright Thought Bran's Surprise
GOT
...
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8. Game Of Thrones spent ten years making us wonder if Jon Snow (Kit Harington) or
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
So, The Stark Pack Survived — But What About Their Signature Hair...
Warning: This story contains spoilers for season 8 of Game of Thrones. So, Game of Thrones is over — and the series finale has elicited mixed reactions
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Confirmed: Sophie Turner's Tattoo
Was
A Spoiler All...
Warning: This story contains spoilers for season 8 of Game of Thrones. Update: If you were brave enough to weather the Game of Thrones series finale on
by
Samantha Sasso
TV Shows
Game Of Thrones
Was Always Destined To Fail Its Women
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones finale “The Iron Throne.” The mystery of who would win Game of Thrones’ game of thrones has dominated
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Kit Harington Responds To Accusations That The
Game Of Throne...
Warning: This posts contains spoilers for season 8 of Game Of Thrones. Game Of Thrones has finally ended, but not everyone is satisfied. There was
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
9 Reasons To Mourn Jon Snow's Hair Now That
Game Of Thro...
Jon Snow and his hair have come a long way since we first met the character during the very first episode of Game of Thrones. Back then, he was only a
by
Samantha Sasso
TV Shows
Does The
Game Of Thrones
Finale Mean There Will Never Be...
As it turns out, Drogon is the most intelligent character on Game of Thrones. After Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), is stabbed through the heart (Jon Snow’s
by
Elena Nicolaou
Beauty
The One Detail You Probably Missed During Daenerys Targaryen'...
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the series finale of Game of Thrones. If there's one thing we know to expect from the devoted viewers of Game
by
Thatiana Diaz
TV Shows
Game Of Thrones
' Ending Was Hidden In Sophie Turner...
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8. Practically the whole world gathered to watch the Game Of Thrones finale on Sunday
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Arya Stark Made A Huge Change To Her Look In The
Game Of Thro...
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. Update: Now that Game of Thrones is officially over, most of the characters are either
by
Samantha Sasso
Game of Thrones
Even Emilia Clarke Was Totally Shocked By Daenerys' Sad Twis...
Warning: spoilers for the series finale of Game of Thrones ahead. Stabbed in the heart by the man she loves in the middle of a hopeful kiss — that’s
by
Anne Cohen
Fashion
All The Hidden Meanings Behind Sansa Stark's Finale Look
It’s over — it’s so over. Game of Thrones aired its last ever episode last night. [Spoiler Alert] While fans are saying that Dany’s demise and
by
Eliza Huber
TV Shows
Sophie Turner Says Goodbye To Sansa Stark In Emotional Post
Warning: Spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8 ahead. Sansa Stark finally got the ending she deserves. The now-reigning Queen of the North survived
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Game Of Thrones
Seriously Left Two Modern-Day Water Bott...
The Game Of Thrones finale was one of the most highly-anticipated and important television finales in history — and it was apparently thirsty work. Just
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Game of Thrones
Jon Snow's
Game Of Thrones
Finale Ending, Explained
Warning: Spoilers from the Game of Thrones finale are ahead. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED. The ending of Game of Thrones surprisingly puts Jon Snow in the
by
Rachel Paige
Game of Thrones
Drogon's
Game of Thrones
Ending Is Clearer If You R...
Warning: Game of Thrones finale spoilers are ahead. There are few moments in Game of Thrones quite as heartbreaking as when Drogon discovered Daenerys
by
Martha Sorren
Game of Thrones
Why Tobias Menzies' Edmure Tully Was The
Game of Thrones...
Warning: Some spoilers for the Game of Thrones finale are ahead. Leave it to Game of Thrones to suddenly spring on us some long lost characters in
by
Rachel Paige
