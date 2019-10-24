The Best Wigs For Transforming Into Daenerys Targaryen This Halloween

Whether you approved of the show's highly divisive ending or not, you can't deny the cultural impact Game of Thrones had over the past decade — including its influence on Halloween. Since the first episode aired in 2011, we've seen countless fans dressed as White Walkers, and even more inspired by Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons... or just Khaleesi for short.
Given the end of the iconic show earlier this year, and the character's ultimately tragic rise and fall, there's no better time to dress like the late, great Mother of Dragons. But first, you need the right wig, because there's no Daenerys without her signature icy-white hair.
With Halloween just a few days away, we've done the research, so that you can easily scratch the most important accessory off your list. From low price points and fast shipping to long-lasting inches you might be tempted to wear every year, find the Khaleesi wig of your dreams, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.