These Game of Thrones Finale Memes Will Help You Cope With The Show's Ending

On Sunday night, Game of Thrones fans across the globe reached a historic day: The end of an 8-year saga. But as the show's highly anticipated eighth season drew to a close, there were many mixed reactions.
Season 8 had a lot riding on its shoulders. After taking a one year hiatus, the final season had a lot of loose ends to tie up — and many long-time fans feel that Season , especially the season finale did not live up to expectations.
We’ve been posting Game of Thrones memes during the entire final season, but as we process the finale, we’ve compiled some of the best Game Of Thrones Season 8 finale memes on the internet. Whether you’re feeling heartbroken, angry, satisfied with how things went down or a unholy combo of all three, you've come to the right place.
Our watch has finally ended, but at least we have memes to help us process our emotions about how this show finally came to a close.
Ahead, our favorite memes about Game Of Thrones’ final episode: “The Iron Throne.” (Warning: The following memes could contain spoilers).
Ouch, but kind of true:
#GameOfThrones when the finale was more pathetic than the final season. pic.twitter.com/fqt80Jt7az— Tyrion (@_ImpTyrion) May 20, 2019
If I were Hodor, I'd be mad, too:
I know alot of you agree... #GameOfThrones finale latstnight was fucking terrible! #wtf pic.twitter.com/HS2yaZ2lai— Tony (@mrtonyxl) May 20, 2019
"Uncle, please sit" — an episode highlight:
To be fair, there were a lot of unanswered questions:
All these years people thought that game of thrones is a fictional tv series and it turned out to be a shitty comedy.. this was the worst season and finale was the worst episode of the entire series..fuck david benioff and D B weiss#GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/tqp8lwyJh1— saad bin nizakat (@SaadNizakat) May 20, 2019
Jon and Tormund lived happily ever after:
This was the best thing that happened in the finale of #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QRyIpnwNmL— Bran the broken? Really? (@MrUnorthod0x) May 20, 2019
Jon finally acknowledging Ghost was definitely a silver lining:
Writers thinking how to make us happy with the finale and totally forget about danys death #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/DWME8SxoPr— Rayyan (@rayyantwe) May 20, 2019
Many of us who have been watching from the start couldn't help but feel duped:
Me after realizing I dedicated years of my life to #GameofThrones for this finale pic.twitter.com/vEztlRu1Gt— . pooh (@Chiicheme) May 20, 2019
To be fair, there were some people who loved how things ended:
Me preparing to defend the #GameofThrones series finale from all the bullshit hate it's gonna get: pic.twitter.com/6Y6rQR42cw— The Notorious T.A.C (@tristancall) May 20, 2019
A pretty good synopsis of the entire show:
Got finale Spoilers without contet #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ucwHMAO1Ta— Rayyan (@rayyantwe) May 20, 2019
This sums things up pretty perfectly:
Behind every king is a woman who dragged him around on a sled for three years never to be heard from again #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/lNbUwmV48g— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) May 20, 2019
A lot of people aren't mincing words about how they're feeling:
Game of Thrones Finale in Nutshell #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/NVe6usOlYc— Miraç Saban (@MiracSaban) May 20, 2019
Ultimately, the world may be mad at how things ended, but who knows if the writers even care:
The #GameOfThrones writers hearing us complain about the finale pic.twitter.com/0oEk4YQlAt— Roy (@regalfrequency) May 20, 2019
Bran's on the throne like:
Bran chilling for years knowing it all ended with him on the Iron Throne pic.twitter.com/Rp1KQeEcyU— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 20, 2019
