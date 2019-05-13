Here Are The Best Season 8 Game Of Thrones Memes

Finally, after a torturous year and eight months since Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale, Season 8 is back to consume all of our lives once again.
There are a lot of loose ends to tie up in the final season — and it's got many of us bracing ourselves for the drama to begin. No matter who you're rooting for or how you're hoping for the show to close, chances are you will have a lot of feelings.
Game of Thrones has inspired nothing less than obsession in fans, drawing over 10 million viewers to HBO last season, with millions more illegally streaming the episodes online all over the world. Whether you are a seasoned veteran who's read all of the books and watched since the show's premiere back in 2011 or a new viewer who took advantage of the past 20 months (hey, who's counting?) to binge watch all seven seasons, there are sure to be a lot of moments in the coming weeks that will have us all screaming at our TVs, self-soothing with Game of Thrones whiskey, or sharing memes that make the whole thing just a bit more bearable.
And if you happen to be looking for the best Game of Thrones memes to process your emotions during Season 8, well, you've come to the right place. Each week, we will be posting the best memes that summarize every episode (and how many of us are feeling). No matter what happens, who dies, or where the show takes us, look no further for your weekly Game of Thrones 'meme recap' to get you through. (Warning: The following memes could contain spoilers).
Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Memes: Winterfell
Exactly how we all felt each time Bran was on-screen:
bran observing any and all mess in the seven kingdoms pic.twitter.com/M3sg4Vwu1S— Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) April 15, 2019
Some of us were thinking of Catelyn as we watched Sam deliver the news:
Catelyn Stark in Hell when she hears that Jon was her trueborn nephew and she was a witch for no reason: pic.twitter.com/ogk4IqwbjL— Bounty Hunter (@khalnero) April 15, 2019
Seriously, Bran things to the next level this episode:
People walking around Winterfell:— sam (@samclarissee) April 15, 2019
Bran: pic.twitter.com/kCIEsili5u
We get it, Cersei was bummed about the elephants:
This meme though ?? ctto#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yZGzEfholq— Charlotte Dablo (@thecharlotted) April 15, 2019
Those of us who are die-hard #TeamTormund:
Whoever made this, I love you. All us Tormund-Tarth shippers are hoping for some advancements in this love story tonight. Hee hee I love memes @GameOfThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/9BoHnO1sbf— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 14, 2019
Watching all of Sansa and Dany's interactions:
Honestly, Jon just can't escape his destiny:
Jon Snow everytime he gets rid of one title and they give him a higher one pic.twitter.com/Nnv5dlpCpu— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) April 15, 2019
Us wondering what Cersei really had in mind with the elephants:
View this post on Instagram
What is she thinking for elephant? I mean what will b her strategy? Any guess? Follow @gotmemesworld DM for business enquiry✉ . . . . . . . . . . . . . Credit to respective owner #gameofthrones #got #gameofthronesmemes #memes #gotmemesworld #gotmemes #cersielannister #tyrionlannister #lenaheadey #peterdinklage #aryastark #maisiewilliams #sophieturner #sansastark #emiliaclarke #Daenerystargaryen #KitHarington #jonsnow #ForTheThrone
Watching Arya show Gendry her weapon:
Arya showing Gendry her weapons but flirting at the same time #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/Vo5XgRlUtq— Kat (@hippiebinchinc) April 15, 2019
Us feeling crushed for Sam when Dany gave him the news:
Samwell Tarly: Well at least my brother will let me back home— Josh Linnell (@jlinn22) April 15, 2019
Jorah: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/xn3v3aDm7v
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Memes: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
We respect Arya's battle prep:
Whew! Arya gonna show up to the battle like#GameofThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/qdMiNXLKDF— Sky3 Hi (@Sky3Hi) April 22, 2019
Tormund's game is somewhat questionable but we admire his dedication:
Tormund shooting his shot with Brienne #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AxorxBnBr9— Complex (@Complex) April 22, 2019
"The big woman still here?"
These memes are getting out of hand y’all ? #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/752RH2BA0w— ?????? ? (@holliejenan) April 22, 2019
How the tables have turned:
this meme has a different meaning now #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5mxoun5K83— salma suhud (@salmashd) April 22, 2019
Jaime coming face-to-face with his past:
#GameOfThrones— Yassin Kamara (@KamaraYassin) April 22, 2019
Bran: The things we do for love
Jaime: pic.twitter.com/nPb1FR7b1L
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 Memes: The Long Night
It was a dark episode...in more ways than one:
me trying to see who is dying in the darkness #GamesOfThrones #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/qAAdJW2T6q— robb (@RSBBlE) April 29, 2019
The Dothraki tried to light the way:
Everyone when the dothraki charged forward then all the light from the swords disappeared #GameOfThrones #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/aJAsvLWjRO— Jess (@jessdavidsonn) April 29, 2019
We should have seen this coming when they hid the women and children with the dead:
Everyone in the crypt like: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TSk3gCJk2R— Andrea Hines (@_andreahines) April 29, 2019
While everyone was fighting Bran was like:
#gameofthrones *winterfell is getting destroyed*— hanin (@niinsst) April 29, 2019
Bran: pic.twitter.com/54BWyaOH4P
Honestly, Dany barely helped:
Danny: Dracarys— Paula por dios. (@DiscoDeVinilo_) April 29, 2019
Night King: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/PxGigFtYz9
We've gotta pour one out for Lyanna Mormont — the true Giantsbane:
RIP Lyanna Mormont, the baddest bitch who ever lived. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/4VBixM0Qeu— Suzie “Make Sansa Queen, You Cowards” Sainwood (@suzannesamin) April 29, 2019
We all know this is Arya walking back into Winterfell next week:
#demthrones #GameOfThrones— Staring Contest “BRB” Bran❁ (@blogboyzHQ) April 29, 2019
Arya rejoining the squad after ending the Night King & saving Winterfell: pic.twitter.com/lrNtO3eGvw
And while Cersei may have had a great strategy for this battle:
Confirmed: the one strategy with a 100% success rate on Game of Thrones is Cersei waiting out chaos with wine pic.twitter.com/Lr7dtKuHUC— Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) April 29, 2019
She's definitely in trouble:
Red woman helped Arya Stark redefine her list#BattleOfWinterfell #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/wt7QgTegGh— Tiquet Wan (@TiquetWan) April 29, 2019
And until next week, we'll just be over here like:
Startin’ the search party immediately #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/0WIJMeVinQ— Sam Purcell (@Gingergrrl) April 29, 2019
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Memes: The Last of The Starks
Sansa is terrible at keeping secrets, but are we surprised?
When your brother is a Targaryen and you haven't told anyone in 5 minutes#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/EqR4h5tYOg— Aryan kafle (@Aryankafle10) May 6, 2019
Well, Gendry shot his shot:
Arya: "You'd be a wonderful lord, and any lady would be lucky to have you"— Robb Stark is the TRUE KITN (@lts_Josh) May 6, 2019
Gendry: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/DhPbFElooH
Honestly, Jon's treatment of Ghost was unacceptable:
Ghost watching as Jon rides off to fight Cersei without so much as a “good boy” after fighting the dead for him. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LIbh4SwckJ— Es (@TrevorsCanary) May 6, 2019
Jaime's behavior was disappointing but not surprising:
#GameofThrones— Shalissa (@short_sqaud) May 6, 2019
Literally everybody watching Jaime leave Brienne to go be with Cersei pic.twitter.com/dychvs4pPQ
Looks like Dany needed a pick-me-up after all the bullshit she endured this episode:
Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz— Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019
May she rest in peace:
daenerys trying to do her hair next episode without missandei pic.twitter.com/G74xil5IBB— ً (@uItramaIfoy) May 6, 2019
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Memes: The Bells
In all fairness, Varys did his best:
Varys watching that whole battle like pic.twitter.com/QeIwlAbQLq— alistair chernobyl (@penis_hernandez) May 13, 2019
This was all of us:
#GameOfThrones #DemThrones— Game of Thrones Memes (@IronThroneMemes) May 13, 2019
Sansa: Daenerys is crazy.
Arya: Daenerys is crazy.
Varys: Daenerys is crazy.
Jon & Tyrion: Nah, you don’t know her.
Daenerys: *kills thousands of innocent people*
Jon & Tyrion: pic.twitter.com/wb04BivZQK
Are we surprised at how trash the Golden Company was?
The Golden Company this episode #got #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/GRMpjYWFs1— oscar (@oscarmallett) May 13, 2019
Those of us who were pining for a more epic end for Cersei:
we waited 8 years for cersei to be killed by a bunch of rocks? #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/XoHT2mcAAx— Arman Singh Walia (@ArmanWalia) May 13, 2019
Pretty much sums things up:
What you look like when you have to carry the whole season on your back #GoT #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/SlTBAiR7HS— No HxH No Life (@HunterxHunter56) May 13, 2019
Dany snapped:
Dany walking backin into Kings Landing next episode:#GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/cmGFNK8L5x— T (@tobyyyy69) May 13, 2019
