Here Are The Best Season 8 Game Of Thrones Memes

Ludmila Leiva
Finally, after a torturous year and eight months since Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale, Season 8 is back to consume all of our lives once again.
There are a lot of loose ends to tie up in the final season — and it's got many of us bracing ourselves for the drama to begin. No matter who you're rooting for or how you're hoping for the show to close, chances are you will have a lot of feelings.
Game of Thrones has inspired nothing less than obsession in fans, drawing over 10 million viewers last season, with millions more illegally streaming the episodes online all over the world. Whether you are a seasoned veteran who's read all of the books and watched since the show's premiere back in 2011 or a new viewer who took advantage of the past 20 months (hey, who's counting?) to binge watch all seven seasons, there are sure to be a lot of moments in the coming weeks that will have us all screaming at our TVs, self-soothing with Game of Thrones whiskey, or sharing memes that make the whole thing just a bit more bearable.
And if you happen to be looking for the best Game of Thrones memes to process your emotions during Season 8, well, you've come to the right place. Each week, we will be posting the best memes that summarise every episode (and how many of us are feeling). No matter what happens, who dies, or where the show takes us, look no further for your weekly Game of Thrones 'meme recap' to get you through.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Memes: Winterfell

Exactly how we all felt each time Bran was on-screen:
Some of us were thinking of Catelyn as we watched Sam deliver the news:
Seriously, Bran things to the next level this episode:
We get it, Cersei was bummed about the elephants:
Those of us who are die-hard #TeamTormund:
Watching all of Sansa and Dany's interactions:
Honestly, Jon just can't escape his destiny:
Us wondering what Cersei really had in mind with the elephants:
Watching Arya show Gendry her weapon:
Us feeling crushed for Sam when Dany gave him the news:
Game Of Thrones airs in the UK on Sky Atlantic and is available to stream on Now TV
