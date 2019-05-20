Skip navigation!
These
Game of Thrones
Finale Memes Will Help You Cope With The Show's...
Refinery29 Editors
21 hours ago
Work & Money
These Are The Best Summer Jobs for College Students
Refinery29 Editors
May 20, 2019
Work & Money
Grumpy Cat Has Died — But Her Memes Will Live On Forever
Refinery29 Editors
May 17, 2019
Work & Money
Here Are Our 6 Amazing Gap Year Ideas
It’s graduation season, and if you’re not crazy about the idea of going straight from high school to college once you’ve crossed the stage, then you
by
Refinery29 Editors
Work & Money
5 Productivity Apps You Definitely Want To Try
These days, it's increasingly challenging to stay focused. With near-constant notifications on our phones and countless tabs and windows crowding our
by
Refinery29 Editors
Work & Money
These Are The Best Jobs For People Who Love To Travel
With warmer weather on the way, a lot of people have travel on their minds, whether it's for fun or for work. And when it comes to the latter, many
by
Refinery29 Editors
Work & Money
This Is How Much The Kardashians Make On Instagram Ads — Accordin...
We already know that the Kardashians are extremely rich. And regardless of how one might feel about the famous family, it's difficult to deny that they
by
Refinery29 Editors
Work & Money
The Best Deals & Discounts You Can Get On Tax Day
Tax Day 2019 is just around the corner (mark your calendars, it’s April 15). If you haven't done your taxes already, or can't afford to pay, you may
by
Refinery29 Editors
Work & Money
Here's What The
Game Of Thrones
Cast Is Worth
To the delight of millions of fans across the world, Game of Thrones will return to HBO for its final season this Sunday, April 14. The show has arguably
by
Refinery29 Editors
Work & Money
7 Pranks To Play On Your Coworkers This April Fools' Day
April Fools' Day is upon us — the one day of the year when it's appropriate (if not expected) to play some kind of prank on people you work with.
by
Refinery29 Editors
Work & Money
Oprah Is Teaming Up With Apple TV — How Much Is She Worth Now?
At Monday's Apple event, the tech giant made a number of big announcements concerning the future of the company, including the news of a new streaming
by
Refinery29 Editors
Movies
The Steamiest, Sexiest Movies Of All Time
The sexiest movies aren't necessarily lurking in the adults-only section of HBO — or in the deleted archives of one's browser history. Often, the
by
Refinery29 Editors
Work & Money
20 Feminist Quotes To Post On Instagram This Women's History...
Around here, every month is Women's History Month. But March happens to be the official period for celebrating the absolutely vital role women play in
by
Refinery29 Editors
Work & Money
How Much Is Lady Gaga Worth?
Stefani Germanotta, known to most as Lady Gaga, has been no stranger to fame since her aptly named debut album, The Fame, was released in 2008. Now, over
by
Refinery29 Editors
Work & Money
Karl Lagerfeld Amassed A Significant Fortune Over His 60-Year Fas...
Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic German artist, photographer, and creative director who designed for Chanel, Fendi, and his own eponymous label, died today at
by
Refinery29 Editors
Life Begins At
It’s Time To Change The Conversation Around Aging
We have something to say, and you should listen: There is no magic number. You need to stop believing that there’s a perfect age. Stop waiting for
by
Refinery29 Editors
Movies
Heartbreaking Movies You Should Never Watch Alone
We are not robots. We feel things. We can't survive on comedic bromances and CGI-ed action sequences alone. We like our joy, but we need our sadness, too.
by
Refinery29 Editors
Movies
Crazy Lifetime Movies That Are Actually Based On True Stories
There are very few people on the fence about Lifetime movies. Either you love to sit down to a night of grisly murders and teens in terrible danger of
by
Refinery29 Editors
Movies
These Movies That Will Remind You What It Truly Means To Be Cold
The Weeknd can't feel his face. You can't feel your face, your toes, or your fingers, and you're fairly certain that your ears now resemble two frozen
by
Refinery29 Editors
Entertainment
The Hottest TV Sex Scenes
Remember when TV couples slept in twin beds and everyone pretty much assumed that Little Ricky was the product of some immaculate conception? Remember
by
Refinery29 Editors
Movies
The Apocalypse Movies That Actually Terrify Us
The end of the world is nigh. Or so we've been told approximately 300 times, until Armageddon was narrowly avoided thanks to a rogue scientist/ unlikely
by
Refinery29 Editors
Music
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood
Few things are as necessary as immediate mood-boosters, and songs are the easiest pick-me-ups around. You’ve definitely spent a night in dancing to
by
Refinery29 Editors
Movies
If You Love Holiday Movies, Read This
'Tis the season to be jolly. And, what could possibly be jollier than slipping on a comfy onesie, commandeering the couch, and settling in for a movie
by
Refinery29 Editors
Movies
The Best Dance Movies Of All Time
As a former dancer, there are few things that bring me more joy than dance movies. You needn't have grown up at the barre to love and appreciate films in
by
Refinery29 Editors
Tech
Apple Rarely Offers Deals, But Students — You're In Luck
As a student, it's easy to yearn for a life beyond the monotony of classes, papers, and tests. Only when you graduate, and hit the realities of life, do
by
Refinery29 Editors
Beauty
The Skin-Care Products You Should Try Before You're 30
Aging gracefully is the goal of hopeful, optimistic millennials everywhere, isn’t it? We’d like to look healthy, and damn good, as the decades go by.
by
Refinery29 Editors
Movies
These Movies Will Hurt Your Brain (In A Good Way)
WARNING: So many spoilers ahead! Plot twists unraveled. Endings revealed. Proceed at your own risk. March 16 marks the 15th anniversary of the release of
by
Refinery29 Editors
Movies
Crapper’s Delight: These Horror Movies Will Scare Your Pants Off
In July of 2013, a horror movie called The Conjuring hit theaters and made away with $42 million in its first weekend — the box office record for an
by
Refinery29 Editors
Beauty
We Tried Glossier's New Cloud Paint Shades On 5 Different Sk...
With an ultra-blendable, intensely pigmented, and seriously long-lasting formula, Glossier's Cloud Paint earned instant cult-favorite status when it
by
Refinery29 Editors
Entertainment
Awkwafina Found Your Affordable Beach Vacation
We can't all go to the Hamptons, so in this episode of Ballin' On A Budget, Awkwafina shows us how to make the most of a trip to The Rockaways.
by
Refinery29 Editors
