Survive certainly isn’t like anything else in the streaming landscape. First, there are the technical basics of the drama, which debuts with three 10-minutes-or-fewer chapters. Quibi will then release a new episode of the series every weekday until the story is complete (Survive will wrap on Friday, April 17). Then there is the actual, extremely delicate plot of Survive. When viewers meet Jane, she is a patient at a mental health facility called Lifehouse following a death by suicide attempt a year prior. On the outside Jane — who has been diagnosed with PTSD and suicidal ideation — has improved her mental health since her near-death experience. Jane is apparently doing so well, that her caretakers approve her release from Lifehouse.

