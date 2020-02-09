Sophie Turner’s New Show Will Mess With Your Head More Than Game Of Thrones

We’ve been having Sophie Turner withdrawals ever since the end of Game of Thrones, but the wait will soon be over. She will soon be back on our screens thanks to a new show. We didn’t think it was possible, but this new series might mess with our minds even more than Game of Thrones, only with way fewer characters to keep track of.
Turner stars in Survive, a new series based on the critically acclaimed novel by Alex Morel. Jane (played by Turner) boards a plane headed for a short visit home to Montclair, NJ for the holidays. She’s been away at a mental hospital and appears to be on the path to recovery. On her way home, her plane crashes on a remote, snow-covered mountain. She and fellow passenger Paul (Corey Hawkins), are the only survivors; however, Jane never intended on surviving the flight.
Advertisement
Just before the plane went down, Jane intended to consume a lethal dose of her prescriptions before the crash interrupted her. Now, she and Paul must fight for survival and get out of the wilderness alive. Despite (or because of?) the brutal conditions, Jane gains a different perspective on life and death as she gets to know Paul, who will do anything to live.
In Quibi’s newly released teaser trailer, they make it clear upfront that Survive will be a tense, psychological thriller full of drama. The book description lays out a pretty significant spoiler that “only one of them will survive.” The trailer doesn’t give anything away other than to set the tone which has us hooked.
“I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi,” Turner told Deadline. “She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.”
Advertisement