And all that, thanks to Arya, who turns out to be the real subject of the Azor Ahai prophecy that’s been applied to pretty much everyone at this point. The hints started mounting from the very beginning of the episode, when Melisandre returned from her trip abroad at a very fortuitous moment ( “A wizard is never late” and all that). After setting fire to all the Dothraki swords a la Thoros of Myr, which is great and helps a lot with the lighting, she catches a glimpse of Arya on the ramparts. The two stare at each other in recognition for a while, and then move on, because there’s a war on! And one could have easily concluded that this was just Melisandre remembering that they met that one time — but this is Game of Thrones, and prophecies are everything.