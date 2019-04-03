What is the prophecy?: When Dany shows up to Drogo’s imaginary “Valar Morghulis” tent, she refers to a few words that explain why she must leave him. They are, “When the sun rises in the west, sets in the east. When the seas go dry, when the mountains blow in the wind like leaves.” That is when Khal Drogo will return to Dany, according to Lhazareen healer-sorceress Mirri Maz Duur (Mia Soteriou). In season 1, Miri manipulated the Targaryen princess into sacrificing her unborn son’s life and turning her husband into a comatose husk after a Dothraki Khallasar devastated the midwife’s village.