

The art of conversation.

In Meereen, Varys and Tyrion are still playing detective, trying to solve the mystery of who funds the Sons of the Harpy. Varys, always a smooth operator, manages to threaten and con the answer out of a prostitute who conspired with the Sons to help them kill Unsullied soldiers.



While Varys cajoles, Tyrion is attempting to explain the art of conversation to the very uninterested Grey Worm and Missandei. To liven things up, he proposes a game, which he claims to have invented. This is a lie. Tyrion goes on to describe the rules of Never Have I Ever, played by every teenager since the age of the First Men.



Varys saves them from this unfortunate diversion. But he bears bad news: The cities of Volantis, Yunkai, and Astapor are all funding the Sons of the Harpy. What to do?



According to Missandei, the answer is simple: "The masters speak only one language," she says. "If we want them to hear us, we must speak it back to them. May it be the last thing they ever hear."



Tyrion is less convinced. You see, "It's a conversation." Ahhhhh, Tyrion we get it.