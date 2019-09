Since last week's preview teased a moment at the Tower of Joy, fans have been speculating about whether or not this would be the episode to reveal Jon Snow's true parentage . No such luck.What this scene does teach us, however — besides the fact that Ned Stark has worn the same hairstyle for several decades — is that the mantle of honor in which the late Lord of Winterfell wrapped himself throughout his short appearance on the show is just that. A cloak.As Bran, watching this vision courtesy of the Three-Eyed Raven, finds out, the stories lied. Ned Stark did not kill Ser Arthur Dayne, known as the Sword of the Morning. Dayne, like the Mad King Aerys, was stabbed in the back. Ned Stark was dishonorable at the time when it mattered most. Dolorous Edd's question to a newly revived Jon Snow resonates here. Is Ned Stark still Ned Stark now that we know the truth?As Bran reels from the discovery that his father isn't the perfect man he remembers him to be, the Three-Eyed Raven decides that's enough history for the day. Watching this scene, I just pictured Bran as a stand-in for the audience.Bran/Audience/Me: "What's in the tower?"Three-Eyed Raven: "That's enough for one day. Time to go." He pulls Bran back into the gloomy tree-cave he calls his home.Bran/Audience/Me: "Why did you do that? Take me back there! I want to go back!"Good news for Bran, though. Becoming a tree-man is not in his destiny. "You won't be here forever," the raven promises. "You won't be an old man in a tree. But before you leave, you must learn. Everything."