The good news? Jon Snow's alive.



The bad news? He still knows nothing.



If you were one of the many who hoped that Jon's foray into the afterlife would have some sort of effect on his character or personality, well, I'm sorry to disappoint you. He's still pretty much the same honourable, kind-of-troubled nice guy we knew before Olly stabbed him in the heart.



The third episode of the season, forebodingly called "Oathbreaker" (but more on that later), opens with Davos. Staring. For a long time.



He's looking at a newly resurrected Jon Snow, who, understandably, is having some trouble grasping the fact that he is alive. He sits up (naked!) and paws at his wounds.



Sorry Jon, but there is no time to waste. Melisandre, also in the room, asks that most pressing of questions: "After they stabbed you, after you died, where did you go? What did you see?"



The answer is bleak: "Nothing. There was nothing at all."



This may be the most significant line spoken in the season thus far. What good is all this talk of old gods, new gods, and lords of light if there is no afterlife? Unfortunately, it doesn't get the impact it deserves. Instead, what follows is a pretty typical conversation between Davos and Jon:



Davos: "You were dead. And now you're not."

