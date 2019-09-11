Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
us
de
fr
ca
TV Shows
TV Shows
Is Jughead Dead On Riverdale?
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Breakup TV Is On The Rise & We Can’t Stop Watching It
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
TV Shows
J. Smith-Cameron On
Succession
‘s Universe, “Beset With ...
by
Morgan Baila
Entertainment
Who Will Win The 2019 Emmys? Predictions Sharper Than Any Three-Eyed Raven ...
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Will These New Apple TV Shows Make You Switch From Netflix
Ariana Romero
11 Sep 2019
unstyled
Alyssa Milano On Child Stardom, How Her Activism Began, & Troll-Fighting
Justin Ravitz
10 Sep 2019
TV Shows
Dirty John
Season 2 Is About A Woman Who Kills
Kaitlin Reilly
10 Sep 2019
Entertainment
Is Samuel Dead? Kidnapped? Vanished? Your Burning
Elite
...
Warning: Major spoilers ahead Elite season 2 finale, “0 Hours Missing.” From the second Elite season 2 begins, we know one of the Las Encinas stu
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Jessica Biel Takes On An Eerie Mystery In Her Creepy New Series <...
If atumn has you ready for a new streaming TV obsession, you’re not going to want to miss the trailer for Jessica Biel’s new show-within-a-horror-show,
by
Tanya Edwards
TV Shows
Netflix’s
Unbelievable
Is Based, Scene For Scene, ...
Warning: This article contains descriptions of traumatic events, including rape, which some readers might find upsetting You better believe Unbelievable, b
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Did
The Affair
Just Give Us 2019’s Most Chilling S...
The only thing The Affair loves more than hating Noah Solloway (Dominic West) is a sex scene. There have been sweet sex scenes, like the one between Helen
by
Ariana Romero
Entertainment
Breaking Down The Most Brutal Betrayal In This Week’s Succession
Oops! Did you think that you could TRUST Logan Roy (Brian Cox)? Oh, sweetie, then you haven’t really been paying attention to Succession. Logan may s
by
Morgan Baila
Entertainment
The
Elite
Finale Swerves Towards A Surprise Cliffhanger....
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Elite season 2 finale, “0 Hours Missing.” As Elite season 2 comes to a close, you can feel yourself breathing a
by
Ariana Romero
Entertainment
These
Fleabag
Stars Just Gave Free Gins To Queuing Fans
Fleabag is very nearly over. Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said this year’s stunning second series is definitely the last, and she’s now performing
by
Nick Levine
Entertainment
Elite
‘s Most Shocking Scene Is Breaking Twitter
Elite may be Netflix’s sexiest teen show. But just because Elite is seriously sexy, that doesn’t stop the show from occasionally being completely ridic
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Karamo Returns To Instagram After Sean Spicer Drama
Karamo Brown is all about breaking down differences and finding harmony when it comes to his role on Queer Eye, but fans were not about that attitude when
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Best of Netflix
The Bloody Sexy Guide To Where We Left Off With Every
Elite
by
Ariana Romero
TV & Netflix
Who Is Eli Cohen? The Unbelievable True Story Behind
The Sp...
Once upon a time, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen was cast to play Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Obviously, that didn’t happen — Rami Malek’s Best
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
This Is When You Can Watch
Queer Eye: We’re In Japan
Tokyo, anyone? The next instalment of Netflix sensation Queer Eye is heading across the Pacific for a very special season. Better get to binging on previou
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
The Songs On The
13 Reasons Why
Season 3 Soundtrack Hit ...
by
Martha Sorren
Best of Netflix
The Best Netflix Original Series To Watch Right Now
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
A Guide To All Of
Carnival Row's
Supernatural & Human Cr...
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
The Capture
Is A Tense, Terrifying Thriller To Rival Las...
Think back to when you watched Bodyguard last year: heart racing, lump in your throat, a profound mistrust of every single character. It was torturous and
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
TV Shows
Cardi B Is Ready To "Let The Games Begin" In Her New Netflix Series
Cardi B is ready to find hip-hop’s next big star with the help of Netflix’s new three-week competition series, Rhythm + Flow. She announced the new ser
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
Yes,
The Affair
Really Is Setting Up One Last Messy Romance
With just nine episodes left, The Affair is looking down the barrel of its own demise. The sudsy Showtime series has been littered with complicated, well,
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Season 2 Of
The Haunting Of Hill House
Is Going Full-On ...
Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House has found its cast for season 2 of the anthology series. Much like FX's American Horror Story, the new seaso
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Carnival Row
Was Originally Inspired By An Infamous Seri...
If you’re looking for spoilers, a way to skip ahead, or another way to enjoy the world of Carnival Row after you binge the newly released Amazon series,
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
Empire
Is Writing Jussie Smollett Out Of The Final Seaso...
There has been an ongoing question about how Empire will handle Jussie Smollett, who played Jamal Lyons on the television show. Its sixth and final season
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
The Affair
Season 5, Episode 2 Recap: Janelle Can't Take...
While Noah (Dominic West) and Helen (Maura Tierney) are dealing with the biggest event in their day, Vik's (Omar Metwally) funeral, Janelle (Sanaa Lat
by
Courtney E. Smith
Celebrity Beauty
Fake Teeth & Facelifts: How Michelle Williams Became Gwen Verdon ...
About four months ago, a clip of Michelle Williams went viral on Twitter: a 1o-second scene of her as dancer-actress Gwen Verdon, dramatically wiping away
by
Samantha Sasso
Documentary
This BBC Documentary Exposes The Beauty Industry's Big Environmen...
Thanks to the wider conversation about plastic waste, the beauty industry’s environmental impact has been called into question over the last few years. W
by
Elizabeth Bennett
TV Shows
Breakups, Gun Shots & Billion Dollar Deals In This Week's
Suc...
What a beautiful day to be trapped in a safe room of varying sizes and luxuries! Almost all of Succession's fourth episode, “Safe Room,” t
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Cara Delevingne's
Carnival Row
Character Is Mysterious, ...
The fantasy genre is having a major moment right now and Amazon has thrown its hat in the ring with the allegorical, fantasy crime thriller, Carnival Row.
by
Sarah Midkiff
Documentary
The New Harvey Weinstein Doc Is A Crucial Reminder Of What's Stil...
For a man whose movie empire was built on elaborate productions, intricately plotted storylines and stylised set-ups, it's ironic that the nail in his
by
Shilpa Ganatra
More Stories