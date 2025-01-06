The Best TV Shows & Movies To Watch In January

The soft and wholesome romcom follows Lara Jean Song Covey’s idealistic and sometimes meddlesome younger sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) to Seoul, where she’s attending an international school to learn more about her late mother, chase love, and reconnect with her Korean roots. But by the end of her first semester (and Season 1), Kitty has broken up with her sweet boyfriend, realised she’s bisexual after developing feelings for a friend (who isn’t single), had her ex’s best friend confess his feelings for her, and gets kicked out of school for breaking one too many rules. But Kitty finds her way back for a second semester and is ready to avoid drama, enjoy the single life — while casually exploring her sexuality — and refocus on her mother’s past. Let’s just say that two of these things are easier to accomplish than the third. Plus, Noah Centineo is making a special appearance and reprising his role as Peter Kavinsky, which is the best kind of feel-good news.