10 Of The Most Timothée Chalamet Stories To Ever Exist

The stylish Chalamet that fans see is often jumping barriers to greet admirers, and has even been known to pass out bagels on the red carpet. There's a real dedication on his part to give the most genuine interactions every time he is recognized in public — even on a long flight . But, there's a flip side, of course. The actor is often offline and out of sight when he’s filming or taking a break, which stans often refer to as “droughts.” (No Timmy footage to water their crops!)