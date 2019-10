Timothée Chalamet wasn't always the dapper fashion boy he is today. We all saw the math rap video from his days at LaGuardia High — and it wasn't his finest sartorial moment. Then there was the time that he wore constellation pants (paired with a very sad gray t-shirt) to the "Nymphomaniac: Volume I" screening at the MoMA. But somewhere between his introduction to Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino in 2013 and the film's release in 2017, Chalamet's sense of style developed in a major way.