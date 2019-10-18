From Constellation Pants To Custom Haider Ackermann — Take A Look At Timothée Chalamet’s Style Glow-Up
Timothée Chalamet wasn't always the dapper fashion boy he is today. We all saw the math rap video from his days at LaGuardia High — and it wasn't his finest sartorial moment. Then there was the time that he wore constellation pants (paired with a very sad gray t-shirt) to the "Nymphomaniac: Volume I" screening at the MoMA. But somewhere between his introduction to Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino in 2013 and the film's release in 2017, Chalamet's sense of style developed in a major way.
After the film went from independent flick to international success (thanks to that one scene with a peach), the 24 year-old actor followed suit (literally). He started wearing custom Gucci knitwear to screenings, showing up on the cover of GQ in a $3,000 Saint Laurent bomber jacket, and can we take a moment to appreciate the Louis Vuitton sequined harness he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes? Now, that's how an Oscar-nominated actor dresses. Men, take note.
But it wasn't until this summer's press tour for his newly-released Netflix film, The King, that we saw his style trajectory take off into the stratosphere. From the two Haider Ackermann suits he wore on the red carpet to his S. R. Studio tie-dye overalls, there really isn't anything that Timothée Chalamet can't pull off. See his most memorable looks by clicking through the slideshow ahead.